Police: Road near Highway 701 closed due to roaming cows

(Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County road is closed due to a group of roaming cows in the area.

The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that Morgan Road, located near Highway 701, is closed to traffic.

Officials first issued information about the loose livestock on Friday, with the HCPD saying it was assisting the Horry County Aminal Care Center with the situation.

The HCPD added that there is no estimated time for the road reopening.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

