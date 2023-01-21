Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Man arrested for fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage in assault

Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic...
Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic dispute turned deadly.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a man has been arrested after a deadly domestic violence incident.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers were called to an area hospital regarding a report of a domestic violence victim Friday morning.

WKYT reports the female victim suffered a miscarriage following a domestic violence assault.

Lexington police said they arrested 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas in connection with the incident.

Vasquez-Barradas was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on charges of fetal homicide, strangulation and domestic assault, according to authorities.

Police did not immediately release any further information regarding the case, including the victim’s identity.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes closed on 17 Bypass after pedestrian hit by car
Coroner: 28-year-old man hit, killed while walking across Highway 17 Bypass
Corey Adam Soles
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Paige Johnson
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
Hicks bond hearing
No bond issued for Myrtle Beach man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach International Airport sets passenger record for second year in a row
.
VIDEO: Alleged abuse case involving Horry County Schools principal, teacher heading to jury trial
Driver in stolen vehicle led Florence County deputies on deadly chase; SCHP investigating
Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants...
Report: Alec Baldwin wants to finish ‘Rust’ despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges