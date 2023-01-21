Police: Critical injuries reported in crash involving pedestrian along Highway 378 in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported following a crash Friday evening involving a pedestrian along Highway 378.

Conway Police Department said the crash happened between a single car and a pedestrian along Highway 379 near Mill Pond Road

Details are limited at this time, we will provide updates as they come in.

