Police: Critical injuries reported in crash involving pedestrian along Highway 378 in Conway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported following a crash Friday evening involving a pedestrian along Highway 378.

Conway Police Department said the crash happened between a single car and a pedestrian along Highway 379 near Mill Pond Road

Details are limited at this time, we will provide updates as they come in.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

