Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb

Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians." (Royal Belgian Institue of Naural Sciences / University of Jaén)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Archeologists have unearthed crocodile mummies from a tomb in Egypt.

They made the discovery during an excavation in 2019, near the city of Aswan.

The tomb contained five skeletons and five skulls of large crocodiles, dating back to before 304 B.C.

The crocodiles are thought to be from two different species.

Archeologists believe the remains were buried as part of a ritual honoring an ancient Egyptian god linked to crocodiles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paige Johnson
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Over 300 unit apartment complex approved in Myrtle Beach
Approval for apartment complex with over 300 units in Myrtle Beach pushes plans into next phase
Multiple injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash with 18-wheeler on Hwy 9
Multiple injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash with 18-wheeler on Highway 9
Crash
Police: Critical injuries reported in crash involving pedestrian along Highway 378 in Conway

Latest News

Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb
Police: Road near Highway 701 closed due to roaming cows
A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway...
Suspect arrested in man’s death on New York subway track