Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

MBPD: Thief dragged victim behind moped after attempting to steal purse

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A victim was dragged by a moped when a thief tried to steal a purse in Myrtle Beach on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Oak Forest Lane, which is close to the Walmart off Seaboard Street.

Myrtle Beach police confirmed Kadence Deanna Swindall, 23, of Greenwood, was arrested and charged with larceny and reckless driving.

Investigators learned that Swindall took the victim’s purse from a shopping cart and tried to get away on a moped.

The victim grabbed the suspect and was dragged behind the moped in the parking lot, according to police.

Officers said the victim was eventually able to stop the moped and Swindall.

Bystanders detained Swindall until officers arrived at the scene.

The victim is expected to OK and was treated for their injuries.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes closed on 17 Bypass after pedestrian hit by car
Coroner: 28-year-old man hit, killed while walking across Highway 17 Bypass
Corey Adam Soles
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Paige Johnson
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
Hicks bond hearing
No bond issued for Myrtle Beach man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
.
VIDEO: Alleged abuse case involving Horry County Schools principal, teacher heading to jury trial
Driver in stolen vehicle led Florence County deputies on deadly chase; SCHP investigating
Paige Johnson
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states