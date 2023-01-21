Juvenile dies in shooting in Darlington County near Syracuse Street, coroner says
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon just outside the city of Darlington.
Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies responded to the call of a shooting on Syracuse Street.
One minor was killed in the shooting, according to Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee.
Details are limited at this time.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.