Juvenile dies in shooting in Darlington County near Syracuse Street, coroner says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon just outside the city of Darlington.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies responded to the call of a shooting on Syracuse Street.

One minor was killed in the shooting, according to Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.