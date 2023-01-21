Glasco sets school record, Chants post strong showing on Friday at 2023 Carolina Challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sophomore Alexis Glasco set a new Coastal Carolina University school record in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, while teammate Lauralyn Clifford picked up a first-place finish in the women’s weight throw open event to highlight day one for the Chanticleers on day one of the 2023 Carolina Challenge in Columbia, S.C.

Women

Clifford helped to set the tone for the first day of competition for the Chanticleers’ women’s team, as the second-year Chant took home a first-place finish in the women’s weight throw open event with a personal-best mark of 16.94 meters. Her mark was also the ninth-best on CCU’s indoor all-time performance list.

The Chants continued their run of top-10 finishes in the open field events on Friday, as redshirt junior Kynnedy Dennis finished second overall in the women’s pole vault open event with a height of 3.60 meters, while a pair of newcomers in Mia Lewis (11.08m) and Claire Spiller (11.05m) placed third and fourth overall in the women’s triple jump open event.

In the women’s shot put open event, veteran Nikki Boon finished second overall with a throw of 12.40 meters, while Clifford carded a mark of 11.90 meters to place seventh overall and record her second top-10 finish of the day.

On the track, Coastal had three runners reach the finals of the 60-meter hurdles, highlighted by the school record time of Glasco (8.29), who finished runner-up. Fellow Chant Sydney Clemens, who set a new personal best and the fourth-best time in CCU history in the prelims with a time of 8.40, finished sixth in the finals with a mark of 8.52. First-year Chant Amanda Kinloch placed seventh overall in the finals with a time of 8.61 after turning in a personal-best time of 8.43 in the prelims, the fifth-best mark in CCU history.

In addition to Glasco’s runner-up finish, fellow sprinter Kayla Sweeney crossed the finish line second overall in the 60-meter dash with a personal-best time of 7.46. Her time was tied for the fifth-best mark in school history.

Also on the track for the Coastal women’s team on Friday, Amaryah White raced to a seventh-place finish in the 200-meters with her time of 25.00, while Amelia Canetto finished in the top 10 in the 400-meters, placing ninth with her time of 58.54.

Men

On the men’s side, freshman Deondre Hardy scored a sixth-place finish in the men’s 60-meter dash with a finals time of 6.91. He also posted a time of 6.89 in the qualifying and 6.91 in the prelims to reach the finals.

Fellow newcomer Christopher Kennedy-Vance raced to a sixth-place finish in the 400-meters with his time of 50.47, while returner Tyler Graves reached the finals of the 60-meter hurdles but was disqualified on a false start. Graves made the finals heat with a personal-best time of 7.89 in the prelims.

The Chants placed two in the top eight in the men’s 3000-meters, as transfer Trey Kraimer crossed the finish line in fourth overall with his time of 8:43.47, four spots in front of teammate Tomas Duncan and his eighth-place time of 9:03.67.

Returners Garrett Wilkins (7.05) and Reggie Barlow (7.09) set new personal-best times in the men’s 60-meter dash, while teammate Albrey Gossett (22.85) set a new personal-best mark in the men’s 200-meters.

Day two of the two-day meet will begin tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can follow the action live via live results here: https://results.adkinstrak.com/meets/19785

