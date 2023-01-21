Submit a Tip
Garage, several vehicles catch fire in Horry County

Garage, several vehicles catch fire in Horry County
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A garage and several vehicles caught fire early Saturday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on Seagull Landing Place at around 6:10 a.m.

A nearby camper was also on fire while a boat and two nearby homes sustained heat damage. The fire was placed under control around an hour and a half later.

No injuries were reported.

HCFR said the fire is now under investigation.

The Horry County Police Department was also at the scene.

