FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a gloomy weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Not the prettiest weekend to outside, clouds are back today followed by a Sunday washout.

TODAY

Saturday will start off with fair skies and chilly temperatures but skies will quickly turn overcast through the day. The thickening clouds and a northeast wind will keep temperatures held down into the lower 50s. Despite all of the clouds, the forecast remains rain-free for Saturday.

Gloomy weekend ahead (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Temperatures are going to remain chilly with overnight lows in the mid 40s. We’ll stay cloudy for most of the evening, however that will change after midnight. Our next storm system will bring rain showers by 4am tomorrow.

TOMORROW

Low pressure developing across the Deep South on Saturday will move into the Carolinas on Sunday with a steady, soaking rain expected. We now have a 100% chance of rain in the forecast for Sunday. Light rain will begin before sunrise on Sunday and continue off and on through most of the day and into late Sunday evening.

Widespread showers moving in tomorrow (WMBF)

Periods of moderate to heavy rain will be likely at times through the day Sunday. As the area of low pressure moves through the region, it will also bring in a surge of warmer weather. Despite the steady rain, temperatures will warm into the lower 60s by the afternoon.

Sunday washout (WMBF)

Rainfall totals look to reach as high as one to two inches across the area providing relief to the moderate drought conditions in place.

Much needed rainfall (WMBF)

