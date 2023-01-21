Submit a Tip
Driver in stolen vehicle led Florence County deputies on deadly chase; SCHP investigating

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver in a stolen vehicle led Florence county deputies on a deadly chase Friday evening.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed deputies chased the stolen vehicle along McAllister Mill Road near Salem Road until the driver lost control and crashed into another car. The driver of the stolen vehicle did not survive.

The driver of the other car is OK.

SCHP is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

