Darlington County deputies searching for vehicle possibly involved in deadly shooting of juvenile

Darlington County deputies searching for vehicle connected to deadly shooting
Darlington County deputies searching for vehicle connected to deadly shooting(Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Darlington County are searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to a shooting that killed a juvenile on Friday.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the vehicle, a Nissan Juke, on Saturday.

Authorities said the incident happened on Syracuse Street, just outside the city of Darlington.

Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee later said a minor was killed in the shooting. Their identity and age have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

