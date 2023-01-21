Road closed, crews investigating after train derails outside Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple train cars were turned over after a derailment Saturday outside Loris.

WMBF News Reporter Natasha Laguerre was at the scene off Highway 701 near Clio Road, where an investigation is ongoing.

A train derailed earlier today just outside Loris and an investigation is underway. We’re working to find out more details. @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/kVoA0j90p8 — Natasha Laguerre (@natasha_laguer) January 21, 2023

Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also assisting with traffic control. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell confirmed to WMBF News that Highway 701 between Clio Road and Secondary Road 19 is closed. Drivers can use a detour by taking Clio Road to Secondary Road 19 and then getting back on Highway 701.

Horry County: US-701 from Clio Rd to SEC 19 is closed due to a train derailment.



Detour Info: Take Clio Rd to SEC 19 and SEC 19 back to US-701. pic.twitter.com/k7U34U34dM — Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) January 21, 2023

A number of WMBF News viewers also sent photos and videos from the scene, showing several train cars off the tracks and on their sides.

Images also show what appears to be gravel or rocks spilling out of several of the cars.

No one was hurt, officials said.

WMBF News has reached out to railroad companies CSX and R.J. Corman for more information.

