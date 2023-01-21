Submit a Tip
Body recovered during missing person search leads to death investigation in Robeson County

Homicide and crime scene investigators on the scene of a death investigation along...
Homicide and crime scene investigators on the scene of a death investigation along Buie-Philadelphus Road in Robeson County on Friday night.(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County sheriff confirms a death investigation is underway Friday night.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said homicide and crime scene investigators were called around 4:25 p.m. to the scene in the 600 block of Buie-Philadelphus Road between Red Springs and Lumberton.

A man’s body was recovered during a search for a missing person, according to officials. The body will be sent to North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to ID and determine the cause of death.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation Division, North Carolina Troopers Association K9 Division, Red Springs Fire Department/Water Rescue and Burnt Swamp Volunteer Fire Department assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

