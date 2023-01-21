Submit a Tip
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday

FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood, in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who was one of the first people to walk on the moon, has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin wrote in a Facebook post that the wedding took place on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 which was his 93rd birthday.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.

“I am pleased to announce that my longtime love and partner, Dr. Anca V Faur, and I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, and are as excited as eloping teenagers,” he wrote.

The post received 53,000 Facebook “likes” and “loves” by Saturday and was accompanied by several photos of the newlyweds.

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin made their historic walk on the lunar surface, fulfilling a vow by the late President John F. Kennedy to send a manned crew to the moon and safely return them to Earth. Michael Collins was the third member of the crew.

