18-year-old arrested after gun found in backpack at Statesville High School

Police discovered the backpack belonged to Justin Smith Davidson.
Justin Smith Davidson
Justin Smith Davidson(City of Statesville)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after a handgun was found inside a backpack at Statesville High School, officials said.

According to city officials, the Statesville Police Department was notified of the gun’s presence by an educator at the school.

Officers were able to take possession of the backpack and after searching it, found a loaded gun and marijuana.

Police discovered the backpack belonged to Justin Smith Davidson, and arrested him.

Davidson is charged with possession of a firearm on educational property, carrying a concealed handgun, possession of schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Iredell County Jail and given a $20,000 secured bond.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.

Related: Police charge 9 juveniles after large fight breaks out at Statesville High School

