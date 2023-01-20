Teen becomes 6th person arrested in connection to Robeson County man’s murder

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A sixth person has been arrested in a Robeson County murder case.

Investigators arrested a 17-year-old from Laurinburg on Wednesday in connection to 50-year-old Darrell Locklear’s death.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. The 17-year-old is being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities said Locklear was shot and killed during an attempted robbery on Dec. 22 at a home on Corey Road in Maxton.

Kobe Mobley, who authorities said is Locklear’s neighbor, was arrested in the case, along with Kenyate Graham, Kylerr Page, Jadaruis Kells and Xavier Jones.

From left to right: Kobe Mobley, Xavier Jones, Kenyate Graham, Jadaruis Kells (mug not available for Kylerr Page) (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

Mobley, Graham, Page, Kells and Jones face similar charges as the teen in connection to the case. They are all being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene Divisions is the lead agency in the case, with the Fayetteville Police Department Forensics Unit/Firearms Section, ATF and Robeson County District Attorney’s Office helping in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

