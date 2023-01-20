Submit a Tip
SLED investigating Bennettsville officer for alleged misconduct, excessive force; officials say

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Bennettsville Police Department has requested the assistance of SLED to investigate an allegation of excessive force and misconduct involving an officer.

SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said on Jan. 19, the police department requested an investigation after allegations of “excessive use of force and official misconduct” involving a Bennettsville officer.

The investigation is active, so details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

