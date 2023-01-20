SLED investigating Bennettsville officer for alleged misconduct, excessive force; officials say

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Bennettsville Police Department has requested the assistance of SLED to investigate an allegation of excessive force and misconduct involving an officer.

SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said on Jan. 19, the police department requested an investigation after allegations of “excessive use of force and official misconduct” involving a Bennettsville officer.

The investigation is active, so details are limited at this time.

