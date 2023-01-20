Sheriff confirms death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County sheriff confirms a death investigation is underway Friday night.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said homicide and crime scene investigators have been called to the scene in the area of Buie-Philadelphus Road between Red Springs and Lumberton.

A picture from the sheriff’s office shows multiple law enforcement vehicles on the scene.

Information on the investigation is very limited at this time.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

