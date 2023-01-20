Submit a Tip
Sheriff confirms death investigation underway in Robeson County

Homicide and crime scene investigators on the scene of a death investigation along Buie-Philadelphus Road in Robeson County on Friday night.(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County sheriff confirms a death investigation is underway Friday night.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said homicide and crime scene investigators have been called to the scene in the area of Buie-Philadelphus Road between Red Springs and Lumberton.

A picture from the sheriff’s office shows multiple law enforcement vehicles on the scene.

Information on the investigation is very limited at this time.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

