Police urging drivers to ‘mooo-ve slowly’ along Highway 701 near Loris as crews work to catch loose livestock

Cows on the loose near Loris, SC
Cows on the loose near Loris, SC(Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are urging drivers to proceed with caution in the area of Highway 701 as they assist Horry County Aminal Care Center wrangle in loose livestock.

HCPD said crews are working to catch a number of cows in the area of Highway 701 near Morgan Road outside of Loris.

Drivers should use caution when driving through the area. As the sunsets, spotting the animals can be difficult.

Officers said to “Moo-ve slowly and keep your eyes peeled”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

