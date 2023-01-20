Submit a Tip
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states

Paige Johnson
Paige Johnson(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient at a Little River hospital stole one of its vans earlier this week, according to an incident report.

The report states that 26-year-old Paige Johnson had not been medically discharged from McLeod Seacoast Hospital when she ran out of the building on Wednesday, took an unlocked hospital maintenance van and sped off toward Highway 17.

Officers ended up finding Johnson and the van near Highway 90 and Water Tower Road and initiated a traffic stop.

The report states that Johnson pulled over and officers arrested her.

She is charged with grand larceny with a value of $10,000 or more, because arrest warrants state that the van is valued at $40,000.

Johnson posted a $10,000 bond and was released from jail on Friday.

