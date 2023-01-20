Myrtle Beach International Airport sets passenger record for second year in a row

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It was another busy year for the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

New numbers from the airport show that in 2022, nearly 3.5 million passengers traveled in and out of the airport, which is a 7.7 increase from 2021.

“2022 was a great year for the Myrtle Beach International Airport,” said Judi Olmstead, Assistant Director of Airports. “With the added growth comes the need for improvements, and customers can look forward to the completion of a parking expansion project and the continued planning and design for a modest terminal expansion. We look forward to building upon another successful year and the ability to make MYR the best possible airport for our travelers.”

Some other highlights from 2022 include adding Avelo as a new airline at the airport which offers flights to Tweed New Haven Airport.

The airport also introduced the Sunflower Lanyard Program which helps traveling for those with hidden disabilities.

MYR also added six new therapy dogs to its Pups Easing Travel Stress (PETS) Airport Therapy Dog Program, making a total of 10 furry friends to help those with any travel anxieties.

Southwest also announced new flights that will go from Myrtle Beach to Denver, Colorado starting June 10, 2023.

