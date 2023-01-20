Submit a Tip
Multiple injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash with 18-wheeler on Highway 9

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people are being taken to the hospital and Highway 9 is shut down after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Friday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Hwy 9 and Flag Patch Road at 8:20 a.m. for a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Four people are being transported to the hospital with injuries.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays, and for the safety of those on the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. The Horry County Police Department is assisting.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

