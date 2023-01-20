Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

LIVE: Hearing held for Horry County Schools principal, teacher charged in alleged abuse case

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A preliminary hearing is being held Friday for an Horry County elementary school principal and teacher facing charges related to an alleged child abuse case.

Grace McColgan and Ocean Bay Elementary principal Rebecca Schroyer were arrested in November 2022. McColgan faces six counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, while Schroyer is charged with two counts of failing to report child abuse or neglect.

Left to right: special education teacher at Ocean Bay Elementary School Grace McColgan;...
Left to right: special education teacher at Ocean Bay Elementary School Grace McColgan; Rebecca Schroyer, the principal at Ocean Bay Elementary School(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced it was taking over the case in early January 2023.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The parent of one of the students connected to an alleged abuse case at Ocean Bay Elementary is suing the school and the district.

The lawsuit was filed last week by John Doe, listed as the parent of Jane Doe, who is described as a non-verbal special needs student who attended Ocean Bay Elementary School from August 2021 – May 2022.

Horry County Schools and Ocean Bay Elementary School are listed as the defendants in the case.

The lawsuit states that the girl was a student in Grace McColgan’s classroom.

The lawsuit claims that on Oct. 20, 2022, the father “was informed by an outside investigator that on or around February 1, 2022, Grace McColgan was caught on video punching Jane Doe.”

John Doe is asking for a jury trial and for the jury to determine how much in damages the plaintiff should receive from the defendants.

Horry County Schools does not comment on pending litigation, according to a district spokesperson.

McColgan and Schroyer have been placed on administrative leave from the school district.

The South Carolina Board of Education temporarily suspended McColgan’s teaching certificate pending the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes closed on 17 Bypass after pedestrian hit by car
Coroner: 28-year-old man hit, killed while walking across Highway 17 Bypass
Corey Adam Soles
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged
Hicks bond hearing
No bond issued for Myrtle Beach man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media
Highway 501 crash closes all lanes, causes power outage in Conway
Manuel Ixetepan-Seba
1 arrested in connection to deadly Highway 501 crash in Carolina Forest area

Latest News

Deputies investigate after several shots fired at moving car in Georgetown County
Georgetown County home hit twice in less than a week by gunfire, sheriff’s office says
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Teen becomes 6th person arrested in connection to Robeson County man’s murder
Sen. Arthur Ravenel, R-Mount Pleasant, sits at the end of the dock of his house in Mount...
Flags to fly at half-staff Friday in remembrance of Arthur Ravenel, Jr.