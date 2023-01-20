It’s time for another weekend in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -

Friday (1/20/2023):

- The Concert Of Kings: Elvis Tribute

Experience the legendary power and presence of music’s greatest icon, Elvis Presley!

Three of the world’s finest Elvis performers bring to life the music and charisma of Elvis Presley, from the electrifying early years of the 1950s, to the stunning sex-symbol era of the 1960s, to the powerful Las Vegas years of the 1970s.

The Concert of Kings: Elvis Tribute will be live at The Carolina Opry Theater.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase by phone at 800-843-6779. in person at the box office or online https://thecarolinaopry.com.

Saturday (1/21/2023):

- CCU Men’s Basketball Vs. South Alabama

The Coastal Carolina University Men’s Basketball team takes on South Alabama at the HTC Center in Conway, SC at 2 p.m.

- Classic Stones Live: Rolling Stones Tribute

The Rolling Stones career and recreates The Stones in their legendary prime. This makes Classic Stones Live™ THE number one Stones tribute in the world. Playing all of the hits that make up the soundtrack of many people’s lives, Classic Stones Live™ delivers a complete Rolling Stones experience every time.

Classic Stones Live™ will be live at The Carolina Opry Theater for one night only on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 7:00 pm.

- Smokehouse Day At The L.W. Paul Living History Farm

Join them between 9 AM and 12 PM at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm to celebrate the pig!

Winter was the time of year for curing pork on the farm and a season when the family was dependent on home preserved foods during the cold winter months.

Demonstrations by our staff and volunteers include the carving and preparation of pork, salting and curing in the smokehouse, making lye soap, cooking on a wood burning stove, and more!

Sunday (1/22/2023):

- Man In Black: Johnny Cash Tribute

Shawn Barker’s Tribute to Johnny Cash is an accurate and energetic recreation of an American music icon, bringing the legend back to life onstage for the fans of today and the next generation.

The Man In Black: Johnny Cash Tribute will be live at The Carolina Opry Theater.

