Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Interactive timeline of Murdaugh investigations

(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When two members of a prominent Lowcountry family were killed in 2021, no one predicted the chain of investigations that would be set off in the coming months.

Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division aid they uncovered new information in cases dating back to 2015 when they began looking into the homicides of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

Subsequently, the investigations into the deaths of the Murdaughs’ longtime housekeeper Gloria Satterfield and 19-year-old Stephen Smith have been reopened.

Officials also reportedly uncovered Alex Murdaugh’s involvement in defrauding clients of millions of dollars and staging his own shooting for the life insurance money.

Below is an interactive timeline of the investigations connected to the Murdaugh family:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes closed on 17 Bypass after pedestrian hit by car
Coroner: 28-year-old man hit, killed while walking across Highway 17 Bypass
Corey Adam Soles
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged
Hicks bond hearing
No bond issued for Myrtle Beach man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media
Highway 501 crash closes all lanes, causes power outage in Conway
Manuel Ixetepan-Seba
1 arrested in connection to deadly Highway 501 crash in Carolina Forest area

Latest News

Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
Hearing held for Horry County Schools principal, teacher charged in alleged abuse case
.
VIDEO: Hearing held for Horry County Schools principal, teacher charged in alleged abuse case
Murdaugh
Graphic: Court documents reveal new details in Murdaugh murders
4 injured Hwy 501 crash
4 hurt in crash involving ambulance in Aynor area