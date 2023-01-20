Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Hurry and get your tickets for the Junior League of the Grand Strand Gala

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join the Junior League of the Grand Strand for our Gala on Saturday, January 28, 20236-10 pm 21 Main at North Beach Plantation, NMB

This event is open to Junior League Members and guests.

Community members 21 years or older welcome!

Ticket includes gourmet meal, open bar, entertainment by N’ Tranze, and 360 photo booth while enjoying the elegance of 21 Main.

Formal attire with a masquerade mask is requested.

In conjunction with the Gala, they will host an online Silent Auction.

Proceeds from the auction will support Junior League of the Grand Strand’s mission and their community partners.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes closed on 17 Bypass after pedestrian hit by car
Coroner: 28-year-old man hit, killed while walking across Highway 17 Bypass
Corey Adam Soles
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged
Hicks bond hearing
No bond issued for Myrtle Beach man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media
Highway 501 crash closes all lanes, causes power outage in Conway
Manuel Ixetepan-Seba
1 arrested in connection to deadly Highway 501 crash in Carolina Forest area

Latest News

Weekend Refresh 0120
It’s time for another weekend in the Grand Strand
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
Get ready to laugh with The Legend of Georgia McBride
.
Grand Strand Today - Long Bay Theatre: The Legend of Georgia McBride Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - Weekend Refresh