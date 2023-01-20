Hurry and get your tickets for the Junior League of the Grand Strand Gala

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join the Junior League of the Grand Strand for our Gala on Saturday, January 28, 20236-10 pm 21 Main at North Beach Plantation, NMB

This event is open to Junior League Members and guests.

Community members 21 years or older welcome!

Ticket includes gourmet meal, open bar, entertainment by N’ Tranze, and 360 photo booth while enjoying the elegance of 21 Main.

Formal attire with a masquerade mask is requested.

In conjunction with the Gala, they will host an online Silent Auction.

Proceeds from the auction will support Junior League of the Grand Strand’s mission and their community partners.

