Grand Strand farmer, business owner impacted by rising egg prices

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rising egg prices are not only impacting consumers but also farmers and business owners.

According to Consumer Price Index data, egg prices have jumped 60% in a year.

Farmer Tim Fox has been raising chickens and selling eggs for several years but says recent demand has skyrocketed.

“I’ve got people calling me that I have no idea who they are; I’ve never seen them before,” said Fox. “But because they can’t get eggs where they normally would, which would be the grocery store, because of the shortages, then there’s more people calling me out of the blue.”

Right now, Fox sells a dozen eggs for $6, but is considering bumping prices up, not just because of higher demand, but having to pay more money for supplies such as chicken feed and egg cartons. But, he says he tries to keep prices as consistent as he can.

“We’re not trying to get rich off of this, but we have to at least pay for what we’re doing,” said Fox.

Business owners are also seeing the impacts. Lee Zulanch, the owner of Benjamin’s Bakery, said he orders eggs in 40-pound containers, but they’re not always easy to get, as the egg price has almost tripled compared to what it was a year ago.

“It’s our 29th year and I feel like I’m running the business like I did our first year,” said Zulanch. “At the end of the month, if there’s still money in the checkbook, woohoo, we must be doing alright.”

Zulanch also said other supplies, like yeast and flour, are in high demand and he has to plan ahead when ordering supplies.

“We actually rented an entire additional building on this block, just to stock hard-to-get items because when they do become available, instead of fighting for stock and another two to four weeks, we’re buying a minimum of six months to a year of stable goods at a time,” said Zulanch.

But, despite the challenges, both Fox and Zulanch value their customers’ business.

“Our customers know what they’re getting,” said Zulanch. “I don’t want to, you know, drop something on their head they’re not expecting.”

“I’m just extremely grateful for the support, that we’re still here,” said Zulanch. “We’re still in business and I promise you we strive to earn that level of support that the community has given us.”

