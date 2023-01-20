Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Grand Strand farmer, business owner impacted by rising egg prices

By Julia Richardson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rising egg prices are not only impacting consumers but also farmers and business owners.

According to Consumer Price Index data, egg prices have jumped 60% in a year.

Farmer Tim Fox has been raising chickens and selling eggs for several years but says recent demand has skyrocketed.

“I’ve got people calling me that I have no idea who they are; I’ve never seen them before,” said Fox. “But because they can’t get eggs where they normally would, which would be the grocery store, because of the shortages, then there’s more people calling me out of the blue.”

Right now, Fox sells a dozen eggs for $6, but is considering bumping prices up, not just because of higher demand, but having to pay more money for supplies such as chicken feed and egg cartons. But, he says he tries to keep prices as consistent as he can.

“We’re not trying to get rich off of this, but we have to at least pay for what we’re doing,” said Fox.

Business owners are also seeing the impacts. Lee Zulanch, the owner of Benjamin’s Bakery, said he orders eggs in 40-pound containers, but they’re not always easy to get, as the egg price has almost tripled compared to what it was a year ago.

“It’s our 29th year and I feel like I’m running the business like I did our first year,” said Zulanch. “At the end of the month, if there’s still money in the checkbook, woohoo, we must be doing alright.”

Zulanch also said other supplies, like yeast and flour, are in high demand and he has to plan ahead when ordering supplies.

“We actually rented an entire additional building on this block, just to stock hard-to-get items because when they do become available, instead of fighting for stock and another two to four weeks, we’re buying a minimum of six months to a year of stable goods at a time,” said Zulanch.

But, despite the challenges, both Fox and Zulanch value their customers’ business.

“Our customers know what they’re getting,” said Zulanch. “I don’t want to, you know, drop something on their head they’re not expecting.”

“I’m just extremely grateful for the support, that we’re still here,” said Zulanch. “We’re still in business and I promise you we strive to earn that level of support that the community has given us.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes closed on 17 Bypass after pedestrian hit by car
Coroner: 28-year-old man hit, killed while walking across Highway 17 Bypass
Corey Adam Soles
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged
Hicks bond hearing
No bond issued for Myrtle Beach man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media
Over 300 unit apartment complex approved in Myrtle Beach
Approval for apartment complex with over 300 units in Myrtle Beach pushes plans into next phase
Highway 501 crash closes all lanes, causes power outage in Conway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach International Airport sets passenger record for second year in a row
.
VIDEO: Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
.
VIDEO: Alleged abuse case involving Horry County Schools principal, teacher heading to jury trial
Paige Johnson
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
Crash
Police: Critical injuries reported in crash involving pedestrian along Highway 378 in Conway