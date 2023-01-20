Get ready to laugh with The Legend of Georgia McBride

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This is a Big-Hearted, Music-Filled Comedy.

Casey is an Elvis impersonator with everything going for him, including a flashy sequin jumpsuit.

But just like that he loses his gig, rent is overdue and his wife announces a baby on the way.

So when Elvis leaves thebuilding and a drag show moves in, “The King” transforms into an all-out queen with the help of some new friends who become the second family Casey never saw coming.

With snappy zingers and dance-worthy numbers, this wildly entertaining story will challenge your assumptions with extraordinary humor and depth.

