Get ready to laugh with The Legend of Georgia McBride

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This is a Big-Hearted, Music-Filled Comedy.

Casey is an Elvis impersonator with everything going for him, including a flashy sequin jumpsuit.

But just like that he loses his gig, rent is overdue and his wife announces a baby on the way.

So when Elvis leaves thebuilding and a drag show moves in, “The King” transforms into an all-out queen with the help of some new friends who become the second family Casey never saw coming.

With snappy zingers and dance-worthy numbers, this wildly entertaining story will challenge your assumptions with extraordinary humor and depth.

Learn more and buy tickets here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

