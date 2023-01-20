Submit a Tip
Georgetown County home hit twice in less than a week by gunfire, sheriff’s office says

(WMBF/File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired into a home for the second time in a month.

Deputies were called around 10 p.m. Thursday to a home on Lot Drive, where people inside the home said they were woken up by sounds of gunfire.

The people inside the home told authorities they heard about 15 total shots.

Deputies found the home was shot several times and found two bullets inside the home. One was inside the dresser in the main bedroom, and one was in the living room behind a TV stand, according to the incident report.

Investigators also found the victim’s truck had been hit three times by the gunfire.

“No one in the home knew of any person who would shoot up their home or why anyone would either,” the police report states.

It wasn’t the first time the home had been hit by bullets.

RELATED COVERAGE | 2 Georgetown County homes shot into with people inside, sheriff’s office says

On Friday, Jan. 13, deputies responded to the home after shots were fired, and investigators found a bullet hit a car in the yard.

No one was hurt in either of the shootings.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 843-546-5102.

