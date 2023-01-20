Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle dies, school says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle has died, according to an announcement from the school.

“It is with deep sadness that Coastal Carolina University announces the death of President Emeritus Ronald R. Ingle, who passed away on Jan. 18, 2023,” CCU said in a statement.

Ingle was named the school’s first president in 1993 after it gained status as an independent university after previously being under the University of South Carolina system. Prior to becoming president, Ingle served as vice chancellor for academic affairs and chancellor at the school.

CCU also said he helped guide many of the university’s traditions, including its seal, mace, alma mater and the launch of the school’s football program. He served in the role until May 2007.

The school called Ingle’s presidency “a period of remarkable institutional growth.”

A residence hall on campus is also named in his honor.

Ingle, who was raised in Moncks Coroner, earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Wofford College in 1962 before earning his master’s degree in higher education administration at Florida State University the following year.

He also earned a doctorate in psychology from The Ohio State University in 1972.

