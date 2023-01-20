Submit a Tip
Flags to fly at half-staff Friday in remembrance of Arthur Ravenel, Jr.

Sen. Arthur Ravenel, R-Mount Pleasant, sits at the end of the dock of his house in Mount Pleasant,S.C., and talks about his career in South Carolina politics on July 28, 2004. Ravenel, the former congressman and state lawmaker who helped build the Republican Party in South Carolina and get money for the graceful bridge that dominates the Charleston skyline and bears his name, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, his family announced in a short statement. He was 95. (AP Photo/Lou Krasky, File)(Lou Krasky | AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Flags atop government buildings will be flown at half-staff Friday to honor a longtime Lowcountry politician.

Arthur Ravenel, Jr. died Monday at 95.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered the flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset “in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina and the United States of America.”

Ravenel spent six decades in public service, elected to the state Senate, the state House and Congress. He also ran for governor and, late in life after retiring from the Senate, returned to public service as a member of the Charleston County School Board.

His funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the French Huguenot Church, located at 136 Church St., his obituary states. Burial will follow in the church’s cemetery.

