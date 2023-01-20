FIRST ALERT: Sunshine today before clouds and rain arrive for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front moved through the region late last night and cooler weather will work into the Grand Strand for the weekend.

FRIDAY

We’re headed out the door to a breezy and mild start for the middle of January. Temperatures this morning are sitting in the low-mid 50s with winds gusting from 15-20 mph.

Get outside today before the forecast turns gloomy! (WMBF)

As we head throughout the day, we will still hold onto a breezy wind as highs climb into the low-mid 60s. We will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Thankfully, sunshine and fair skies will be around today. It’s going to be the last day of full blown sunshine as clouds and rain chances roll in for the weekend forecast.

WEEKEND FORECAST

The weekend forecast will be dominated by an area of low pressure moving through the Deep South on Saturday and into the Carolinas on Sunday. Ahead of the low pressure, cooler weather and thickening clouds will make for a more typical January day on Saturday. Look for cloudy skies to arrive through the day with temperatures struggling. Highs will only climb into the lower 50s.

We're cooler and cloudy for the start of the weekend but dry! Rain holds off until early Sunday morning. (WMBF)

That area of low pressure developing across the Deep South will move into the Carolinas on Sunday with a steady, soaking rain expected. We now have a 100% chance of rain in the forecast for Sunday.

Look for the rain to begin just before sunrise on Sunday. (WMBF)

Expect the rain to begin before sunrise on Sunday and continue off and on through most of the day and possibly into Sunday evening.

Rain at times will be heavy on Sunday. This low pressure system will bring a washout at times. (WMBF)

A few locally heavy downpours are expected with this system. When all is said and done, rainfall totals will add up to over an inch in most areas. A few locations will pick up more than an inch, with some pushing closer to 2 inches where those heavier rain bands set up.

1-2" of rain is looking likely for Sunday. (WMBF)

Despite the rain and clouds, temperatures will climb into the lower 60s for Sunday afternoon. Make sure your plans are indoors for Sunday. If you need to be out, the First Alert Weather App is a great tool to have to find whatever breaks in the rain you can. Most of the day will be gloomy though, just a fair warning.

Clouds will thicken up on Saturday before the widespread rain moves in for Sunday. (WMBF)

As we look ahead to next week, another low pressure system looks to move into the area by Tuesday and Wednesday. This unsettled weather pattern looks to deliver another round of much needed rain for our area. We will focus on that system after we get through the weekend.

