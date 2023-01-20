Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Family warns others after iPhone 4 catches fire, explodes while charging

An Ohio family wants to warn others after an old iPhone in their possession caught fire while they were charging it. (Source: TMX/LEISGANG FAMILY)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News/TMX) – An Ohio family wants to warn others after an old iPhone in their possession caught fire while they were charging it.

The Leisgang family, from Cincinnati, posted photos and video captured by security cameras of the phone to their Facebook accounts.

Brian and Jennifer Leisgang said their kids were charging an old iPhone 4 with an Apple charger when the device exploded and caught fire in their kitchen. They said everyone was asleep at the time.

An Ohio family wants to warn others after an old iPhone in their possession caught fire while...
An Ohio family wants to warn others after an old iPhone in their possession caught fire while they were charging it.(Leisgang Family)

Fortunately just the day before, the family had just cleaned the usual school books and papers that they normally kept on the kitchen countertops.

The Leisgangs said they woke to pieces of the phone and black soot covering the counter.

They said they wanted to share the images of the phone to warn others of the potential hazard that could come with charging older devices.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lanes closed on 17 Bypass after pedestrian hit by car
Coroner: 28-year-old man hit, killed while walking across Highway 17 Bypass
Corey Adam Soles
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged
Hicks bond hearing
No bond issued for Myrtle Beach man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media
Manuel Ixetepan-Seba
1 arrested in connection to deadly Highway 501 crash in Carolina Forest area
Samantha Watts
Missing person investigation leads to discovery of assault, death; 4 in custody, 1 wanted

Latest News

VIDEO: S.C. travelers break annual record for firearms found at TSA checkpoints
VIDEO: S.C. travelers break annual record for firearms found at TSA checkpoints
VIDEO: Man charged with killing family members undergoing mental evaluation
VIDEO: Man charged with killing family members undergoing mental evaluation
VIDEO: No bond issued for man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media
VIDEO: No bond issued for man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Human Rights Commission takes steps to crack down on hate crimes
VIDEO: 28-year-old man hit, killed while walking across Highway 17 Bypass
VIDEO: 28-year-old man hit, killed while walking across Highway 17 Bypass