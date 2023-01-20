Submit a Tip
Deputies investigate after several shots fired at moving car in Georgetown County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A trip to take out the trash turned into a scary situation for one woman in Georgetown County.

A woman told deputies that on Thursday night she was leaving her home on Stacy Court to take out the trash when she got to a stop sign an noticed a brown sedan coming from behind her.

The incident report shows that the someone inside the brown sedan started shooting at the woman’s car.

“She then turned onto Player St. where she got in the left lane on the road, when the car then flew by shooting the car several times (in the rage of 4 to 6) with 3 rounds hitting the vehicle,” the incident report states.

The woman was not hurt in the shooting.

A witness told deputies that the suspect car then took a left turn onto Highmarket Street, heading into the city of Georgetown.

Anyone with information on the case is asked call 843-546-5102.

