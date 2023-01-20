Coastal Carolina men drop Appalachian State in overtime

CONWAY, S.C. – Josh Uduje scored a career-high 26 points and Essam Mostafa added 20 points as Coastal Carolina pulled away in overtime for a 93-84 win over Appalachian State in a Sun Belt Conference game Thursday night at the HTC Center.

Uduje and Mostafa were aided by point guard Antonio Daye, who had 15 points, and Kylan Blackmon, who came off the bench for a career-high 12 points, all in the second half and overtime.

The difference came in the extra period, where the junior forward Mostafa made a layup to put Coastal in front to stay at 81-80. It was the 12th lead change of the game, and it started a 14-1 run for the Chants, with Daye putting his mark on the win with four points and two assists down the stretch. Uduje, a sophomore guard, finished the run with a breakaway dunk before the Mountaineers got a three-pointer at the end.

Coastal improved to 9-9 overall and 3-4 in the conference and avenged a one-point loss to Appalachian State, 63-62, earlier in the month. Reserve forward Dibaji Walker scored a career-high 27 points to lead Appalachian State, which slipped to 10-10 overall and 3-4 in the league.

“Our team was resilient. I thought we had it in regulation,” said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis. “I applaud our team because they had the momentum. Mostafa was a monster down low, and those three-pointers by Uduje and Blackmon (in overtime) were big too. This was a big win.”

Mostafa, a 6′9″ force, also finished with a team and game-high 11 rebounds, collecting his 12th double-double of the season and the 34th of his career. Daye, a steady senior guard, meanwhile, collected his first double-double of the season with a career-high 10 assists. Mostafa finished 9-of-11 from the field and Uduje was 9-of-13, including a career-high five three-pointers, leading Coastal’s hot hand, as the Chants shot 58 percent (36-of-62) for the game.

Mostafa had six early points to help his squad to an early 9-8 lead to start the contest, but from there Appalachian State went on an 11-3 run to take a seven-point advantage at 19-12 midway through the period. The two teams then traded baskets before Uduje hit a pair of three-pointers to spark a 10-0 run that gave Coastal a three-point lead, at 28-25 with 6:30 remaining before the break. It was the Chants’ largest lead of the half which had three ties and seven lead changes. The Mountaineers had five treys in the first 20 minutes, the last one giving them a 39-38 lead that the half.

Uduje led all scorers at the halfway mark with 13 points, while Mostafa had eight. Donovan Gregory had 10 for Appalachian State and finished with 19.

The Mountaineers still clung to a slim 53-50 lead before Blackmon took charge. He hit a three-pointer to start the Chants on a 16-2 run, giving them their biggest lead at 66-55 with seven minutes left in regulation. Appalachian State wasn’t finished, however, as the 6′9″ Walker single-handedly rallied his team by scoring 19 of his team’s final 21 points, including a layup with 31 seconds left that tied the game at 76-76 at the end of regulation time. However, Walker never took another shot in overtime as 6′9″ Wilfred Likayi came on to defend the game’s top scorer in the extra period.

Coastal continues its three-game home stand at 2 p.m. ET Saturday with a league game against South Alabama and then welcomes Chicago State on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

