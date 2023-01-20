Businesses share excitement, concerns over proposed development along Conway Riverwalk

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Growth in downtown Conway is underway as new development has caused both excitement and concerns in the community.

Developer Genford Development proposed the idea of two buildings on the city’s iconic Riverwalk. The proposal includes a commercial building with a brewery and a mixed-use building with commercial and residential units.

According to Jacquelin Kurlowsky, chairwoman of the city’s community appearance board, the plans were approved several months ago.

Conway’s downtown area as a whole is expanding quickly, with business owners excited to see more foot traffic.

“More people downtown is going to bring more business and more foot traffic so I think is a positive thing to happen for downtown Conway,” said Brandon Lynn, owner of Carolina Cheese and Provisions.

Other businesses, however, have some reservations about the development.

Local business owners near the area said they have mixed feelings about the development.

“I just really hope that people understand that these things that are happening are not necessarily just for people that live in the downtown district. We want to bring people from all over Conway to come in and enjoy our beautiful city, restaurants, and shopping. It’s really a gem,” said Kurlowsky.

Among the top concerns is parking, but other residents are concerned about the local fish market located on the parking lot where the new development will be.

The owners of the fish market told WMBF News that they’ve spoken with the new developers, but they don’t know how things could impact them.

Kurlowsky said the city is working to address the concerns and adapt to the new changes.

It’s unclear when construction will begin, but the city said the developers have a limited amount of time to begin construction.

