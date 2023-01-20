Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Businesses share excitement, concerns over proposed development along Conway Riverwalk

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Growth in downtown Conway is underway as new development has caused both excitement and concerns in the community.

Developer Genford Development proposed the idea of two buildings on the city’s iconic Riverwalk. The proposal includes a commercial building with a brewery and a mixed-use building with commercial and residential units.

According to Jacquelin Kurlowsky, chairwoman of the city’s community appearance board, the plans were approved several months ago.

Conway’s downtown area as a whole is expanding quickly, with business owners excited to see more foot traffic.

“More people downtown is going to bring more business and more foot traffic so I think is a positive thing to happen for downtown Conway,” said Brandon Lynn, owner of Carolina Cheese and Provisions.

Other businesses, however, have some reservations about the development.

Local business owners near the area said they have mixed feelings about the development.

“I just really hope that people understand that these things that are happening are not necessarily just for people that live in the downtown district. We want to bring people from all over Conway to come in and enjoy our beautiful city, restaurants, and shopping. It’s really a gem,” said Kurlowsky.

Among the top concerns is parking, but other residents are concerned about the local fish market located on the parking lot where the new development will be.

The owners of the fish market told WMBF News that they’ve spoken with the new developers, but they don’t know how things could impact them.

Kurlowsky said the city is working to address the concerns and adapt to the new changes.

It’s unclear when construction will begin, but the city said the developers have a limited amount of time to begin construction.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes closed on 17 Bypass after pedestrian hit by car
Coroner: 28-year-old man hit, killed while walking across Highway 17 Bypass
Corey Adam Soles
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged
Hicks bond hearing
No bond issued for Myrtle Beach man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media
Manuel Ixetepan-Seba
1 arrested in connection to deadly Highway 501 crash in Carolina Forest area
Samantha Watts
Missing person investigation leads to discovery of assault, death; 4 in custody, 1 wanted

Latest News

VIDEO: S.C. travelers break annual record for firearms found at TSA checkpoints
VIDEO: S.C. travelers break annual record for firearms found at TSA checkpoints
VIDEO: Man charged with killing family members undergoing mental evaluation
VIDEO: Man charged with killing family members undergoing mental evaluation
VIDEO: No bond issued for man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media
VIDEO: No bond issued for man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Human Rights Commission takes steps to crack down on hate crimes
.
VIDEO: Two Florence 1 Schools named finalists for Palmetto's Finest awards