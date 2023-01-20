Approval for apartment complex with over 300 units in Myrtle Beach pushes plans into next phase

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved plans Thursday for a 360-unit apartment complex.

The Mason Myrtle Beach Apartment complex is expected to be located off Wild Iris Drive and Grissom Parkway.

Landscape Architect, Greg Duckworth said this new complex will be an extension of the south end of the Grand Dunes community.

“Well now that they got the approval of the Community Appearance Board, the developer will be engaging with the architect and the civil engineer to go deeper into the final designs,” Duckworth said.

The developers, Development Resource Group, said they are planning for nine apartment buildings to make up the entire complex.

They presented images and designs for the units, which include bathroom windows, garages and balconies for residents.

The complex will contain an amenities center, pool, pickleball court, and fencing.

Nearby residents like Steven Staples said they’re excited to see more growth in the area.

“The thing about an apartment is a way to meet all kinds of new people. This is my first apartment complex that I’ve lived in. I was in my house for over 31 years. But the apartment, the people, it’s just unbelievable you just meet so many people,” Staples said.

Duckworth said construction could begin within this next year.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.