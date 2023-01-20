Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

4 hurt in crash involving ambulance in Aynor area

4 injured Hwy 501 crash
4 injured Hwy 501 crash(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people were hurt after a crash involving an ambulance on Highway 501.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the crash shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of Bluewater Road in Aynor. Officials added the accident involved an HCFR ambulance.

The four injured were taken to the hospital. No additional details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

