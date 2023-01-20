4 hurt in crash involving ambulance in Aynor area

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people were hurt after a crash involving an ambulance on Highway 501.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the crash shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of Bluewater Road in Aynor. Officials added the accident involved an HCFR ambulance.

The four injured were taken to the hospital. No additional details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department.

