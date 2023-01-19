Submit a Tip
Warrants: Florence man pistol-whipped, pointed gun at victim in Myrtle Beach assault

Severn Godbolt
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man is facing charges in connection to an assault at a Myrtle Beach resort nearly two years ago.

Warrants obtained by WMBF News state Severn Godbolt is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from an incident on March 16, 2021, at the Dunes Village Resort on North Ocean Boulevard.

According to documents, the victim said Godbolt pushed him to the ground and got on top of him. Godbolt then allegedly pistol-whipped the victim before pointing a gun at him and said “I wish I could kill you.”

Online records show Godbolt was arrested in Florence County on outstanding warrants on Jan. 5 before being extradited to Myrtle Beach on Wednesday. He was granted a $30,000 bond at a hearing later that day.

As of Thursday morning, he is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.


