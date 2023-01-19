Submit a Tip
Two Florence 1 Schools selected as finalists for Palmetto’s Finest Awards

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Along with ten schools from across South Carolina, two Florence County schools are finalists for the 2023 Palmetto’s Finest Awards.

John W. Moore Middle School and Carver Elementary Magnet School represent the Florence 1 Schools selected as finalists.

The selection comes after extensive evaluations by a committee of fellow educators and previous Palmetto’s Finest winners. The application process includes elements on student achievement, instructional programs, professional learning communities and school culture.

The Award is presented by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators which awards schools that offer the best in innovative, effective educational programs.

“We are excited to recognize some of the outstanding and innovative schools in South Carolina. They represent the many excellent school communities serving our state’s families,” said Beth Phibbs, SCASA Executive Director.

The Palmetto’s Finest Award is celebrating its 43rd year and is one of the most coveted and respected awards among educators.

A second onsite evaluation is scheduled before winners are selected in the spring.

