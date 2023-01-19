SCHP identifies possible suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers have identified the type of vehicle they are looking for in a deadly hit-and-run case in Florence.

The agency sent out a flyer stating they are looking for a 2002 to 2009 GMC Envoy in connection to the crash. The color of the SUV is unknown, but the vehicle should have damage to the passenger side headlight area.

From South Carolina Highway Patrol: The vehicle shown is representative of the model years. The suspect vehicle may be any model package. (Source: SCHP)

Troopers said a pedestrian was hit by the SUV on Monday, Jan. 9 near East Ashby Road and North Irby Street, and the driver drove off.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 58-year-old Joseph LaBianca.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or *HP.

