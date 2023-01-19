Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’

A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his breakfast order. (Source: @dookiedoeboy/MAGNIFI U/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - A McDonald’s customer in northern Indiana says he accidentally received a bag of cash with his recent order.

The TikTok user, identified as Josiah Vargas, shared a video of what reportedly happened, showing his to-go bag containing a cash deposit of thousands of dollars.

Vargas’ video starts with him sitting in his car with a McDonald’s bag full of smaller baggies of cash, instead of the Sausage McMuffin he had ordered.

Holding the cash, he asks the camera, “What is this? Why would they do this?”

The video continues, with Vargas discussing what to do with the money.

“Why would you guys do this to me? You know how bad I want this money?” he is heard asking the camera.

Vargas’ video eventually shows him walking back into the restaurant to return the money to the McDonald’s team.

He said he returned the cash because he is a “good person” even though it was tempting to keep it.

McDonald’s employees are heard on the video expressing excitement and relief when they see him returning the money.

“Oh my God, look at that,” an employee’s voice is heard on the video. “I really want to give you a hug.”

Vargas continued filming outside of the store and said the employees hugged him and thanked him while crying.

He said the grateful team of employees rewarded his good deed with $200 and free McDonald’s for a month.

“Do good, people,” Vargas said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Hicks bond hearing
No bond issued for Myrtle Beach man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media
Lanes closed on 17 Bypass after pedestrian hit by car
Coroner’s office: 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man hit, killed while walking across Hwy. 17 Bypass
Corey Adam Soles
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged
Manuel Ixetepan-Seba
1 arrested in connection to deadly Highway 501 crash in Carolina Forest area
Samantha Watts
Missing person investigation leads to discovery of assault, death; 4 in custody, 1 wanted

Latest News

VIDEO: No bond issued for man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media
VIDEO: No bond issued for man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Human Rights Commission takes steps to crack down on hate crimes
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Supreme Court has failed to find leaker of abortion opinion
NYPD officer Baimadajie Angwang, center, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Tibet, and his...
US drops case against NYC cop accused of spying for China