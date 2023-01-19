Man charged with killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach councilman, undergoing mental evaluation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of killing his mother, father and cousin is undergoing a mental evaluation.

Ronald Hazzard, the public defender for Matthew Dewitt, confirmed the information and said no new court date has been scheduled for his client until an evaluation is complete.

He added Dewitt has met with a mental health professional three times since his incarceration, and that the professional is working to determine Dewitt’s state during the time of the crimes he is accused of and now.

Dewitt, 25, was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments on Oct. 10 after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off.

Horry County police said they were called to a home around 4:40 p.m. October 9 in the 4000 block of Highway 319 outside of Conway, where 52-year-old Natasha Stevens’ body was discovered. An investigation determined her death was a homicide. The coroner’s office believes Stevens died earlier in the day.

Less than three hours later, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in the 400 block of Greensprings Drive for a welfare check. Deputies found two people dead with apparent gunshot wounds. The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Gloria Dewitt and James Dewitt II, both 52, of Columbia.

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson confirmed James Dewitt was an Atlantic Beach town councilman.

Robinson said James Dewitt had been on the town council for about a year and was very active in the community.

Robinson added the councilman split his time between Atlantic Beach and Columbia.

