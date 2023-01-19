Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Long-time Vikings fan celebrates 103rd birthday with one of favorite players

Isabelle Montgomery has been a Vikings fan since the franchise began in 1961.
Isabelle Montgomery has been a Vikings fan since the franchise began in 1961.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) – Long-time Minnesota Vikings fan Isabelle Montgomery celebrated her 103rd birthday on the same day the team was edged out of the playoffs by the New York Giants.

She’ll have to wait until next year – something she’s been saying since the franchise kicked off in Minneapolis in 1961.

Still, she had a special celebration as she was visited by one of her favorite Vikings players, quarterback Tommy Kramer.

Kramer joins Fran Tarkenton and Ahmad Rashad as her all-time favorites to ever wear the purple and gold.

Although she remains a patient and loyal fan, she still wants a Super Bowl under her belt “before I go up there – or down there.”

As a long-time fan of the franchise, she feels like she has already done her time in purgatory.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hicks bond hearing
No bond issued for man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media
Manuel Ixetepan-Seba
1 arrested in connection to deadly Highway 501 crash in Carolina Forest area
Jonathan Watts
Teen charged in missing persons, death investigation issued $25K bond
Samantha Watts
Missing person investigation leads to discovery of assault, death; 4 in custody, 1 wanted
Left to right: Brittany Nichol Caraway, Charles Book, Paislee Davis, Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines
4th arrest made in death of Florence man allegedly kidnapped, held in dog kennel

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Human Rights Commission takes steps to crack down on hate crimes
Frictions between President Joe Biden and House Republicans are raising alarms about whether...
US Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal
FILE - Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes plays against Chelsea during the second half of a...
Soccer player Anton Walkes dies at 25 in Florida accident
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: Gun used by child who shot teacher was ‘secured’