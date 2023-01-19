Long Bay Symphony is gearing ready for their 3rd Installment and nominations are open for their Music Teacher of the Year Award
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Long Bay Symphony’s next Masterworks series is called Storytellers: Preserving Traditions.
This series features mezzo-soprano Jennifer Luiken, Carolina Master Chorale & Coastal Carolina University Concert Choir.
Nominations are open for the 2022-2023 LBS Music Teacher of the Year!
Vote for your favorite Horry County School District music teacher (elementary, middle, & high school) from now until March 31st!
You can find out more about the Masterworks Series and Teach of the Year nominations here.
