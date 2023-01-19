Learn what Horry-Georgetown Technical College can offer you in your educational journey

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry-Georgetown Technical College is a two-year community/technical college.

They more than 70 associate degree, diploma, and certificate programs for students who are either seeking quick entry into the workforce or desiring to transfer to a senior institution to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

HGTC offers three convenient campus locations, including Myrtle Beach, Conway and Georgetown.

The Zero Tuition program for Spring 2023 is an institutional scholarship that will be applied to the account of eligible students and cover the balance of tuition after financial aid, scholarships and third-party payments have been applied. T

The program is available for Spring 2023 to new, returning, and current students who meet eligibility requirements.

You can learn more about the college and the program here.

