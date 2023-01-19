Lanes reopen on Highway 17 Bypass after crash involving pedestrian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving a pedestrian closed lanes on Thursday morning along Highway 17 Bypass.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Boulevard at 7:05 a.m.

HCFR said critical injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation posted around 9 a.m. that the crash had been cleared and lanes reopened.

The Horry County Police Department and the Myrtle Beach Police Department assisted in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

