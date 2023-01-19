Lanes reopen on Highway 17 Bypass after crash involving pedestrian

Submit a Tip
Lanes closed on 17 Bypass after pedestrian hit by car(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving a pedestrian closed lanes on Thursday morning along Highway 17 Bypass.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Boulevard at 7:05 a.m.

HCFR said critical injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation posted around 9 a.m. that the crash had been cleared and lanes reopened.

The Horry County Police Department and the Myrtle Beach Police Department assisted in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

