Highway 501 crash closes all lanes, causes power outage in Conway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes of traffic have been shut down after a crash in the Conway area.

The Conway Police Department said officers were at the scene of the wreck on Highway 501 Bypass near Lake Busbee. Cameras from the South Carolina Department of Transportation show slowdowns on northbound lanes along the highway as of around 6 p.m.

Officials also said the crash caused a power outage in the area.

Police advised drivers to treat traffic signals that are down as a four-way stop.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

