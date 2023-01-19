Highway 501 crash closes all lanes, causes power outage in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes of traffic have been shut down after a crash in the Conway area.

The Conway Police Department said officers were at the scene of the wreck on Highway 501 Bypass near Lake Busbee. Cameras from the South Carolina Department of Transportation show slowdowns on northbound lanes along the highway as of around 6 p.m.

SCDOT cameras show major slowdowns along northbound lanes of Highway 501 after a crash in the Conway area.



Officials also said the crash caused a power outage in the area.

Police advised drivers to treat traffic signals that are down as a four-way stop.

