Governor Henry McMaster delivers 2023 State of the State address

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster delivered his 2023 State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

McMaster delivered the speech from the South Carolina House Chamber at the State House.

McMaster gets standing ovation from Republicans after saying he + other state officials will request rehearing w/ SC Supreme Court on 6-week abortion ban: "I remain optimistic that we will prevail in our historic fight to protect and defend the right to and the sanctity of life." pic.twitter.com/2XC4cpiAGE — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) January 26, 2023

This was the governor’s sixth address after he was sworn in earlier this month for the start of his second full term in office.

At the end of the term, he will have been the longest-serving governor in South Carolina’s history.

McMaster closes his roughly hour-long address to another standing ovation in the House chamber: "Let us set our state on a course that will provide the opportunity for prosperity, success, and happiness for generations of South Carolinians. The best is yet to come." pic.twitter.com/2Y3YxRFq9x — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) January 26, 2023

Following the governor’s speech, State Sen. Ronnie Sabb (D-Williamsburg) delivered the Democrats’ response to McMaster’s speech.

The speech was televised on the SCETV website.

