Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Governor Henry McMaster delivers 2023 State of the State address

South Carolina governor delivers 2023 State of the State address.
South Carolina governor delivers 2023 State of the State address.(scetv)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster delivered his 2023 State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

McMaster delivered the speech from the South Carolina House Chamber at the State House.

This was the governor’s sixth address after he was sworn in earlier this month for the start of his second full term in office.

At the end of the term, he will have been the longest-serving governor in South Carolina’s history.

Following the governor’s speech, State Sen. Ronnie Sabb (D-Williamsburg) delivered the Democrats’ response to McMaster’s speech.

The speech was televised on the SCETV website.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins shows the victims of a shooting Tuesday in Red Springs....
Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away a family’
Myrtle Beach woman’s stocking-stuffer scratch-off lands Powerball jackpot
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts, Amber Watts, Ryan Porter, Josh Brown
All suspects arrested, charged in connection to N.C. man found dead in Horry County
A bottle of Fireball Cinnamon, left; Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, right.
Mini-bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky and it’s led to a lawsuit
Wendy Long
Little River woman accused of setting person on fire

Latest News

VIDEO: Scotland County residents asked to evacuate due to possible explosives
VIDEO: Scotland County residents asked to evacuate due to possible explosives
VIDEO: Marion County family gets justice nearly 12 years after loved one’s death
VIDEO: Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away a family’
VIDEO: What does it mean when meteorologists provide rain chance percentages?
VIDEO: Dillon County deputies search for suspect wanted in connection to murder, attempted...
VIDEO: Dillon County deputies search for suspect wanted in connection to murder, attempted murder case