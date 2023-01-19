Submit a Tip
Georgetown man receives maximum prison sentence for sexual abuse charges

Bobby Joe McConnell
Bobby Joe McConnell(Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The Fifteenth Circut Solicitors Office announced on Thursday a Georgetown man will spend the maximum prison sentence for charges related to sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Bobby Joe McConnell, 58, of Georgetown pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct and abuse of a vulnerable adult as part of a negotiated plea.

McConnell was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the sexual conduct charge and five years for the abuse of a vulnerable adult. These sentences are the maximum penalty for each charge.

The sentences will run concurrently. As well, McConnell will be registered as a sex offender and is not to have any contact with the victim or their family.

